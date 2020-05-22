Letter to the Editor: Help me help the Earth 

To the Editor:

My name is Grif Winer, and I am trying to address a HUGE problem: we use WAY too much fossil fuel, and we’re essentially destroying our Earth. Now this is where I step in. I hate climate change and do everything I can to raise awareness on it.

The Earth is the only one we have. We can’t just destroy it, and if we don’t act now, then we might as well just say “forget it.” We have been getting ourselves into this mess since the beginning of the 20th century, and it’s almost too late to stop. So stand up. Put your foot down. Now’s your chance. It doesn’t matter what others say or think. It matters what you think. What you believe in. So please, I beg you, think about what you can do and help me to help the Earth. Stop what you are doing. Maybe ride a bike when you can instead of driving. Take shorter showers. Don’t buy individually-wrapped snacks; make snacks at home. Don’t use single use bags and water bottles. Anything you can do to help will help. If there is something in this letter that won’t work for you, that’s fine! Please don’t stress out. Just do the best you can.

Grif Winer, grade 4

Connors Emerson School