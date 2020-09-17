Letter to the Editor: Grohoski has the right stuff 

To the Editor:

What do people want in a state representative? I know I want someone who is available to listen and respond to issues important to me and represent those issues at the State House. Nicole Grohoski, who represents District 132 of Trenton and Ellsworth, is one such representative.

During her first campaign, she was enthusiastically dedicated to conducting door to door canvassing to hear directly from her constituents as to what issues were important to them. Due to the pandemic, she is unable to do that now, but she continues to make herself available to meet outside with interested constituents during her Saturday morning Coffee with Constituents.

Knowing how important internet access is to her constituents, such as myself, who need enhanced broadband to do telemedicine, she offered to attend the Trenton Broadband Committee to brainstorm challenges and solutions in accessing high speed internet even before the pandemic started in our community. I share her concern that expanded high speed internet should be a priority for our community.

When I was having problems accessing unemployment insurance, she immediately responded and knew where to turn to solve the problem for me.

Nicole Grohoski is just what I am looking for to represent my interests. I think she has the right stuff to represent all her constituents in Augusta.

Starr C. Gilmartin

Trenton