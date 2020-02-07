Letter to the Editor: Gaming the system

To the Editor:

The latest sports scandal revealing yet again individuals and teams attempting to cheat their way to win a game is just another example of ways we have just come to accept and even expect individuals, managers, congressmen, bankers, college applying students and most notably Presidents will stack the deck, game the system, tip the scales, cheat, bend the rules, misuse the power of their position all in an effort to benefit themselves. In 2018, the Corruption Perception Index, published annually by Transparency International, which ranks countries perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, dropped the U.S. ranking six places to 22. The definition of corruption they use is “the misuse of public power for private benefit.” Donald Trump’s impeachment for misuse of power for private benefit and Mitch McConnell’s shame of impeachment will undoubtedly result in a precipitous drop. According to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll in August, 70 percent of Americans feel the political system is rigged; and that a majority of Americans feel alienated by a system that “seems to be working for the insiders.” One way to start draining the swamp for real is by electing representatives that actually represent the people, who won’t put deep pocketed special interests ahead of their interests. Lisa Savage, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Green Independent, is one such candidate and who needs signatures to get on the 2020 ballot. As an activist, teacher and organizer for decades, she has demonstrated that she cares about issues that impact real people. We can no longer afford to elect people who represent the few at the expense of us all.

Starr C. Gilmartin

Trenton, Maine