Letter to the Editor: Freedom of the press

To the Editor:

Thomas Jefferson observed: “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

The press is essential to inform the people and censure a government out of control.

Although there may always be outliers, the press has met its responsibilities faithfully and with integrity. Attempting to restrict the press from its duties may be convenient for a misdirected government, but flies in the face of the Constitution and our rights as a people.

Today, the press is being tested by a government that labels it “Fake News” whenever the press is inconvenient. It is not surprising that hundreds of newspapers wrote editorials on their front page this past Thursday protesting the unprecedented attack on the free press. The president responded that the media is the enemy.

So it was with anticipation that I opened my Mount Desert Islander and found no editorial or comment. How disappointing. Perhaps it would have been different if James Russell Wiggins were around.

Jeffrey Dunn, Mount Desert