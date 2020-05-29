Letter to the Editor: Flags over Trenton 

To the Editor:

Once again, Memorial Day has arrived, and even though it will feel much different this year due to COVID-19, our spirit of unity and patriotism endures.

I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Trenton for their support of the “Flags Over Trenton” program.

Trenton is proud to be an American town, proud of all veterans everywhere and proud of its community.

I am honored to be a part of this program. I hope that all residents, commuters and visitors who pass through Trenton will also have this feeling of pride.

The flags will be flying all summer and into the fall for you to enjoy.

Thank you for all your support.

(If you would like to donate to this program, here is the address to mail your donation to: Trenton Chamber of Commerce, 1007 Bar Harbor Road #102, Trenton, ME 04605.)

Carroll T. Leland

Town Hill