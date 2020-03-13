Letter to the Editor: Democrats are not socialists

To the Editor:

I am already getting emails from conservative-Republican candidates calling all Democrats “socialists” when I and an increasing number of others don’t think that any of the national Democrats are truly socialists at all. None. To me, they are all “liberals” and “progressives” who are not advocating for the abolition of our market-based capitalist economic system and who simply want to develop a more “humane” capitalism which has more federal government social programs to help people.

They want the country to be more like our allies of Canada, Western Europe, and Scandinavia. I don’t consider these countries to be “socialist.” These countries don’t consider themselves to be “socialists.” Only American conservative Republicans do. Why? Because it is an easy, but less than honest, “weapon” to use against Democrats.

Please read the article titled “Bernie Sanders Isn’t A Socialist” which appeared in the Feb. 13 edition of The New York Times newspaper and was written by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman if you believe that I am wrong about what I have written and submitted to you. I believe that it is safe and fair to say that a Nobel Prize-winning economist like Paul Krugman knows what a socialist is and is not more so than do national conservative-Republican candidates, campaigns, and the national conservative news media.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.