Letter to the Editor: Coals to Newcastle? 

To the Editor:

Seen many people wearing neck fleeces/buffs? Turns out tests now show they are counterproductive. The study refers to ‘fleece,’ but listening to a lead researcher on BBC, he spoke about the thin stretchy buff-style neck gear that many hikers/cyclists use. Just wanted to spread the news (rather than droplets).

“We noticed that speaking through some masks (particularly the neck fleece) seemed to disperse the largest droplets into a multitude of smaller droplets, which explains the apparent increase in droplet count relative to no mask in that case. Considering that smaller particles are airborne longer than large droplets (larger droplets sink faster), the use of such a mask might be counterproductive.”

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor