Letter to the Editor: Checks and balances

To the Editor:

The Islander’s editorial of Aug. 16 reflects a basic misunderstanding of our constitutional form of government. The right to petition is enshrined in the First Amendment, which is 29 years older than the State of Maine itself.

The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press and the right of the people “to petition the Government for redress of grievances.” For the Islander to suggest that petitions are an unnecessary intrusion upon representative government is a position as absurd as insisting that there is no need for a free press when the government itself can communicate to its own citizens without the need for an independent intermediary.

Our founders recognized that anyone who exercises elected power needs the checks of other branches of government. On a national level we have seen the courts provide a check on the attempts by President Trump to exercise unbridled executive power. Hopefully, a new Congress elected this fall will provide an even stronger check.

The Bar Harbor Charter creates several checks on the power of the Town Council: an elected Warrant Committee, whose recommendations on occasion run counter to those of the Council; a limitation of the Town Council’s powers to a carefully delineated list, and the vesting of final legislative authority in the citizens of Bar Harbor acting through their annual Town Meeting, or initiatives.

A vigorous democracy requires that each branch of the Bar Harbor government, the citizenry, the elected Warrant Committee, and the Town Council, act appropriately and that the voters at the Town Meeting act as an appropriate check when the Town Council simply gets matters wrong.

The Islander should be thankful for citizens who have the dedication to government necessary to draft and circulate petitions.

I celebrate the Islander’s rights to fully exercise its constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press, even when I strongly disagree with what is written in its editorials. I wish that the Islander could show a similar respect for the constitutionally protected right to petition the government for redress of grievances preserved by the same First Amendment that permits the Islander to publish.

Arthur Greif, Bar Harbor