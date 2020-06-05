Letter to the Editor: Changes enhance safety 

To the Editor:

On Aug. 6, 2019, I was hit by a car and seriously injured while crossing Main Street in a crosswalk in Southwest Harbor. This resulted in a long hospitalization. My recovery is not yet complete.

In response, Justin VanDongen, the town manager and the Board of Selectman have made traffic and parking changes to enhance pedestrian and vehicular safety. I commend them for their actions and I greatly appreciate living in a town led by people who value the welfare of its citizens.

Leza Colquhoun

Southwest Harbor