Letter to the Editor: Answer the call 

To the editor:

This is an open letter to our island–wide community. 2020 has not started out in good fashion. With all the adjustments our island–wide community has endured, we look forward to some normalcy. Here’s hoping for this to happen soon. There are multiple long–standing families living on this island. We here at the Southwest Harbor Historical Society are in need of help. The society purchased the old Manset Union Church in 2018. Since then we have completed several projects and have several others in progress. We have joined The History Trust, which involves 11 other societies like ours. It has taken many years of hard work by our founding members to accomplish these goals. Several members wish to change their focus and enjoy a quieter life. With new focus on securing our acquisitions of donated items, climate control environment, hanging display units for the sanctuary and a major project for the steeple, it is now time to search for some new individuals. Would you help us accomplish these new goals? If you are interested in joining a great organization that loves Southwest Harbor history, please answer this call. Julie S. Fernald, chairman of the Nomination/Membership Committee, P.O. Box 272, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679 or 244-8063.



Leslie King Watson, Southwest Harbor and

Patty Pinkham, West Tremont