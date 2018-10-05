Letter to Editor: Swamp is not draining

To the Editor:

After watching the “hearing” for Brett Kavanaugh, and listening to our senator, Susan Collins, remain undecided, I was amazed. Here is a lawmaker representing the people of Maine who is kowtowing to a few feminists who seem to be clueless as to what truth is. While men as a whole have fallen on disfavor, facts are facts. And Sen. Collins is ignoring facts for the sake of appearance to a voting bloc. Character is doing the right thing when no one is watching. So, Senator, are you going to keep your promise to the people of Maine or just blend in with the rest of the senatorial swamp rats?

I watched Dr. Ford. She was extremely credible. I believe that this incredibly smart woman was attacked somewhere and by someone. I also watched her surprise when Sen. Grassley advised her that the committee was prepared to and actually offered to fly out to her to hear her side. The hack attorney of hers, recommended by Sen. Feinstein, failed to advise her. I’m sure that’s some kind of violation, but the reality is, if they went to California, this wouldn’t have allowed the Dems to grandstand, screaming for an FBI investigation that would only accomplish one thing — delay the confirmation.

Sen. Collins, you and your cross-state colleague owe it to the people of this state to vote the facts. Both testimonies were incredibly credible. That means both told believable stories. It’s a tie. With the tie, you go with hard evidence. Maybe you didn’t see that all four of Dr. Ford’s witnesses have sworn that Kavanaugh was not at this event and her best friend even said she had never met the man. In addition, Judge Kavanaugh produced calendars and letters testifying to his veracity.

Now, let’s look at the evidence against the Democrats on this committee. Feinstein received this anonymous letter in July. Fact. At that very instant, she could have brought it straight to the committee, protected Dr. Ford’s privacy and actually had an FBI investigation.

Fact. The woman stated under oath that her intent was to get the info to the committee before the nomination. But, instead of doing the right thing, the senator from California released the letter, advised Dr. Ford to get an attorney and then had the attorney “protect” her by having her fly to Delaware and hide her until the maximum impact could be achieved.

The left has gone too far, Sen. Collins. If you measure a candidate by his or her qualifications, there is only one way to vote. If you measure a candidate by his or her character, Kavanaugh is exemplary. So, Senator, are you voting to drain the swamp or keep it plugged up?

John Fuhrman

Winter Harbor