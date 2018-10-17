Letter to Editor: Support for Ringelstein

To the Editor:

I like Angus King. I’ve been supporting Angus for years, contributing to his campaigns and feeling proud that Maine had such a thoughtful, independent Senator. That is, until I heard that he had introduced a bill that favored the oil and gas industry. I was appalled!

Fast-tracking dangerous pipelines to run through Maine? How could he?

Then someone pointed out that Angus has personal ties to the oil and gas industry and has received a lot of money from them, and many other large corporations as well. I was stunned. Disappointed, but ultimately not surprised. That’s politics.

You can follow the money with voting records and corporate influences for all of the candidates online at www.opensecrets.org.

That’s why we need new people with fresh ideas and a whole new system in Washington.

That’s why Americans all over the country are electing a new wave of young, unfettered public servants at all levels.

That’s where Zak Ringelstein comes in. He seems to have all the great stuff that we like about Angus, but none of the corporate obligations. Wow! What a breath of fresh air!

Unlike many races, Texas for example, where Beto O’Rourke is taking a strong philosophical and political stand against Ted Cruz, Zak and Angus are not adversaries. They’re competitors, like two runners racing toward the same goal. They just have some differences in how and why they’re getting there.

So, here’s the good news. Because of ranked choice voting, it’s a win/win situation. You can vote for Zak as your first choice. If Zak doesn’t get enough votes to win, all of his votes will go to your second choice, hopefully Angus.

May the best man win.

Bonnie Vierthaler

South Freeport