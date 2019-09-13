Letter to Editor: Summer camp and resilience

To the Editor:

Jill Goldthwait’s recent column on the disappearance of “free range childhood” in Maine raised some important concerns and it reminded me about why I chose to make the summer camp my chosen career path.

Ms. Goldthwait is correct that many children are over-scheduled. Twenty years ago, a University of Michigan study showed that from 1979 to 1999, children in America had lost 12 hours of free time a week, eight of which were usually spent outside. Opportunities to engage in imaginative play, practice problem-solving, and learn social negotiation have been eroding for some time.

Most experts agree that outdoor time has been supplanted by screens. According to child psychologist Bob Ditter, one-year-olds in the United States watch an average of 2.2 hours of television a day. That average goes up to 3.6 hours by the age of three, and 4 hours by the age of 10.

It gets worse when we consider that 54 percent of 8- to 12-year olds in the U.S. have a cell phone, and 86 percent of children aged 12 to 17 do.

All that screen time has led to children who are over-stimulated, lacking in resilience, making less eye contact with others, and confused about boundaries and appropriate behavior in ways we haven’t seen before.

Overscheduling seems like one way to protect our kids from aspects of culture that many parents feel they have very little control over. Many parents don’t feel that they can safely leave their children home all day for fear of what their child may be watching on the internet, or that they may become embroiled in the wrong type of group chats online.

That is just one piece of the puzzle in our stressful world. Consider the myriad of other influences that our youth face in 2019:

Regular practice of lock-down drills and the threat of active shooter situations. Pressure to “measure up” to others on social media. A toxic political climate presented in a 24-hour news cycle that is influencing many people in how they interact with each other. The reality and impending presence of climate change and the future of our planet.

It’s no wonder that our children get anxious. Whether they watch the news, or simply are near parents and adults who speak about it, they are aware of what is happening.

This is the reason I chose summer camp as my profession. Camps are places where children can gather under the supervision of young adults, practice healthy risk-taking, engage in unstructured free play, learn how to form genuine relationships, have real conversations with staff and peers from all over the country (and the world), and foster a sense of personal resilience.

And, most importantly, they can do all of this outdoors without a screen in front of them for much of their day.

Matt Cornish

Camp Director

Camp Beech Cliff