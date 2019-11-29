Letter to Editor: Off the rails

To the Editor:

I rarely feel compelled to write a letter to the editor but after this week I feel as if it is most important to voice my opinion.

Leaving the three-plus hour long Charter Commission meeting on Monday night was discouraging at best. The commission has done a fantastic job putting together their draft report which includes proposed changes to our broken Land Use Ordinance and slightly decreasing the size of our Warrant Committee. Both proposed changes will add to efficiency within our town government.

I attended the meeting to voice my support. However, the tone of the meeting went hostile quickly and it was clear some familiar faces had their own agenda. It is important that we all have an opportunity to speak freely at these meetings.

In this case a specific group dominated the room in an intimidating fashion, did not follow basic meeting protocol and continued to grandstand which occasionally led to yelling at members of the commission and making bold accusations about board and committee members and officials serving for their own personal benefit.

This type of behavior does not encourage citizen participation on any level.

At the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, I was happy and proud to see students from the high school and college taking time out of their hectic schedules to attend a town meeting with their climate emergency proposal.

Much like the Charter Commission meeting, however, there seemed to be a lack of protocol followed.

Thankfully the kids were able to get their overall message across despite lacking key pieces regarding important details one would think an emergency proposal would include, such as specific timelines on action items, budget and taxpayer expectations.

As I watched the meeting unfold I was surprised there were not more questions and thoughtful discussion by our Town Council. The only councilor that seemed to responsibly ask questions and encourage discussion was Councilor Coston.

To my surprise but in similar fashion to the Charter Commission meeting there was yelling, swearing and accusations made toward members of the council.

I am fully supportive of our community and citizens sharing their opinions at these meetings. What upsets me was how rude, disrespectful and extreme people were acting.

For one, that type of behavior does not open up healthy discussion which is key to democracy specifically on a town level. Do people forget that we are all in this together? By creating hostile divisiveness nothing productive will occur, and certainly not in a timely manner.

It is important to attend or stream the meetings, read the minutes, understand the cause and effect items will have on the town, taxpayers, community, environment and beyond. I understand it can be overwhelming but if we are not diligent and keying in, then I am afraid some of the bullying and grandstanding folks will be calling the shots and halting any economic freedom our town has been blessed with.

If you’re intimidated or made to feel uncomfortable, please write in to the Town Manager or appropriate board. Do not be bullied by other members of our community. We are all in this together and the sooner we can all take it down a notch and cordially work together across all tables and listen respectively to each other the sooner things will be done and done efficiently.

It is Thanksgiving week and I hope everyone is able to take a deep breath and focus on the positive versus negative and take in all that we have to be thankful for in this amazing community.

Erica Brooks

Bar Harbor