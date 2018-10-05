Letter to Editor: Let Mueller probe proceed

Why is President Trump afraid of the Mueller investigation?

Is Trump guilty of obstruction of justice, or collusion with the Russians in the presidential election, or guilty of some other crime that Mueller is investigating?

President Trump continues to bash Mueller’s investigation via Twitter and Trump continues to refer to the investigation as a “witch hunt” or “hoax.” Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said of Mueller’s investigation, “In this case, the investigation was much worse than the no crime.” Giuliani keeps trying to discredit the investigation.

If Trump is not guilty of any crime, then why don’t he and his legal team let Mueller’s investigation proceed unhindered to a conclusion? After all, Mueller is highly regarded as an impartial and reputable counsel with impeccable credentials.

Typically, when people try to discredit or hinder or sidetrack an investigation it indicates they fear there is incriminating information coming out of the investigation.

Mueller and his team should bring the investigation to a conclusion and publish the results long before the midterm elections.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, NH