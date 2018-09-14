Letter to Editor: Grohoski support

To the Editor:

Nicole Grohoski is running for Maine House District 132 (Trenton and Ellsworth) and she has made me one of her enthusiastic supporters.

After volunteering to drive her around knocking on doors in my town of Trenton, I learned what makes her such an ideal choice for addressing some of the seemingly intractable problems facing our state.

She has demonstrated her intrepid, indefatigable, energetic attitude in tackling challenges by being the first female thru paddler to canoe the 740 miles of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and solo trekking the 100 mile wilderness portion of the Appalachian Trail. These qualities are an ideal fit for approaching the many challenges in Augusta.

She truly cares about the natural environment of Maine and volunteers to protect it so that we can all enjoy it, and she is endorsed by the Maine Conservation Voters Action Fund.

I witnessed what an engaged, objective listener she was as she met with residents of diverse political persuasions. In her willingness to meet people where they live, she reached yet another achievement; the number of door to door contacts, besting all other Democratic candidates for Maine State House for the most doors visited in August.

Nicole Grohoski is looking to find common ground to solve problems, not just complain about them. This is what we need in Augusta.

Starr C. Gilmartin

Trenton