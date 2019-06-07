Letter to Editor: Feeling the Bern

To the Editor:

I’ve voted in every Presidential election since 1980, and they’ve all sucked. Total evil versus lesser evil. Change for the worse versus no change. Bad guys versus bland guys. But this time there’s a candidate I actually like. It’s so abnormal, it’s a little disorienting.

Bernie Sanders doesn’t take corporate payola, has fought for justice for decades, and is as slickly charming as a lobster. All the other candidates’ best ideas are in his platform already or would be a natural fit, his climate plan is the only one that measures up to the catastrophic threat, he has led on Medicare for All, and he opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq (which Biden ardently supported).

By serving both workers and businesses, he has earned the highest home-state approval rating of any senator.

I’ve never been so impressed by a candidate’s policies, which you can check out under issues at berniesanders.com. Best, Bernie’s long record proves that he will actually fight for this stuff.

Couldn’t win outside far-left Vermont? Think again: Vermont elects Republican governors half the time. Bernie can indeed take the nation.

If you’re feeling a bit of the Bern, get active! The need is dire and our chances will never be better.

Larry Gilman

Southwest Harbor