Letter to Editor: Consider women

To the Editor:

If Sen. Susan Collins votes to confirm Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, she will be acting against the health and welfare of about one half of our nation’s citizens, namely, women!

Banning access to any abortion, even to save the life of the mother or in cases of pregnancies resulting from rape, is unacceptable and inhumane. To criminalize abortion would reduce women to seek illegal back street abortions. Does the senator remember those days? At age 80, I do remember the countless women maimed and killed by such procedures. “Those who refuse to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

In 1969, after three miscarriages, I conceived with my husband a fourth pregnancy. This went very badly. I could not hold down any food for over 10 weeks and lost 40 pounds during that time. At 6 feet tall, aged 32, I weighed 118 pounds. My doctors told me I would not survive unless the pregnancy was terminated. Even then I had to see two psychiatrists and undergo some truly humiliating procedures before receiving a therapeutic abortion at 16 weeks. Later we were told that we were “immunologically incompatible.” My body rejected the first three pregnancies; the fourth succeeded in implanting itself and began to reject me.

If Sen. Collins has daughters, granddaughters or nieces, has she really considered what Kavanaugh’s appointment would mean to them should they ever be in my situation? No woman should be forced to carry a pregnancy that will kill her or to bear more children than she can properly care for. On average it takes two years for a woman’s body to fully recover from the stress and depletion of a full-term pregnancy and birth. Should she conceive much earlier than that, both her health and that of her unborn baby will inevitably be compromised.

On behalf of every girl and woman citizen of the United States of America, I pray that Sen. Collins will most earnestly consider what I have shared here. As woman to woman, I implore that she not vote to approve Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Anne Stebbins Funderburk

Scarborough