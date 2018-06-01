Friedmann for council

To the Editor:

I hope my Bar Harbor friends and neighbors will join me in supporting Gary Friedmann and reelecting him to the Town Council.

Friedmann has been devoted to civil discourse and developing a warm, welcoming and participatory environment at council meetings. He is a leading voice for fiscal responsibility and good government. He’s proven himself as a representative who does his homework and is a consensus-building problem solver. The town will be better for his continued leadership.

Kendra Rand

Bar Harbor