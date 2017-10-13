Fleet of feet

Mount Desert Island is a running kind of place. Acadia National Park attracts trail runners and triathletes for active vacations. Our middle and high school cross-country and track teams are stellar. Several adult running clubs and myriad road races provide a strong, supportive running community.

Given the stunning scenery and fresh, clean air, it’s no surprise that the Mount Desert Island Marathon is consistently named one of the best races in the country.

But the day of the marathon also is an important community celebration, as hundreds of islanders turn out to cheer on friends, volunteer at water stops, dance in funny costumes and make music along the course. That “trail magic” keeps the runners smiling and makes the experience truly unique.

MDI has helped pioneer a model of running events as community development. The marathon has helped launch the new Southwest Harbor Week celebration. RunMDI organizers also have received national attention for pioneering the winter Millinocket Marathon as a boost to that town’s community and economy after mill closures there.

Welcome, marathoners. Your hosts will keep running, making music and cheering on their teammates the rest of the year, too. Come back anytime.