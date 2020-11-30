Editorial: Spread cheer

So, you’ve made it through a pared down Thanksgiving and the prospect of being able to have the usual family Christmas event seems to be dwindling by the second. But, instead of dwelling on what you’re missing, why not focus on creating something new?

Taking the time to spread holiday cheer might make all the difference this year as we grieve the fact we won’t get to taste Aunt Alice’s famous mile-high apple pie, eat Grandma’s green bean casserole or even meet your sister’s new boyfriend. All those things (minus, of course, your sister’s boyfriend) will be around next year, so spare yourself the heartache and instead find ways to make the next few weeks meaningful.

Consider decorating—Holiday lights are the most obvious way to spread joy to others. The lighting of Yule logs and candles during the holidays dates back centuries. Christmas, solstice, Hanukkah and Kwanza all focus on light as part of their festivities and that is not a coincidence. Light has been shown to improve mood, decrease depression and increase cognition. It’s also downright pretty.

Make and bake—Do you know how to bake? Cookies, candies, breads and other holiday favorites are a great way to let others know you are thinking of them, so dust off your sheet pans, brush up on icing recipes and get to work. There are a number of websites that feature holiday confections. While you might not be up for the challenge of making a Buche de Noel, there are plenty of easy recipes that are sure to be a hit with your friends. And once you feel confident with your new-found baking skills, organize a no-contact cookie swap—and make it COVID safe.

Give back—Consider donating to your favorite charity or nonprofit organization. Take up a collection in the office or set aside some of that travel money you haven’t been able to spend and help a community resource in need. Most local organizations are feeling the impact of the pandemic, now in its ninth month, and are gladly accepting donations.

Hold a virtual gift swap with family—While you might not be able to get together in person, consider putting together a list of friends and family and organize a gift swap. Mail presents ahead of the holiday and arrange a video chat with recipients who take turns opening the presents.

The holidays can be a difficult time for people in a normal year, but as we battle pandemic fatigue and miss the embraces of loved ones, it is only bound to be more of a challenge this year. So, take stock of the good things and be creative in your approach and you just may create new traditions along the way.