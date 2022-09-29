Editorial: Sleep it off  

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S. and globally.

And the data could not be clearer as to why. Approximately 121 million people in the U.S. have high blood pressure, 100 million are obese, more than 28 million have Type 2 diabetes and only one in four adults reported achieving the physical activity and exercise recommended in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

Various research studies over the past two decades indicate more than 80 percent of all cardiovascular events may be prevented by healthy lifestyle and management of known cardiovascular risk factors. In other words, many of these factors contributing to the leading cause of death in the country are in one’s own control – albeit with some behavior modifications.

Since 2010, the AHA has defined seven metrics that, when looked at together, are meant to assess overall heart health. This year it has added another: sleep.

Joining the list, which already includes nicotine exposure, physical activity, diet, weight, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure, sleep is now considered essential for overall cardiovascular health.

So, how much sleep are we talking?

The metric suggests that anywhere between seven and nine hours of sleep will do it.

Ideal daily sleep ranges for children are 10-16 hours per 24 hours for ages 5 and younger; 9-12 hours for ages 6-12 years; and 8-10 hours for ages 13-18 years, according to data from AHA.

Not only will your physical health benefit from the proper amount of sleep, so too will your mental health. A 2021 study published by Columbia University found that “sleep disturbances were linked to higher levels of psychological distress.” And for those already experiencing mental health issues, a lack of sleep only made it worse.

According to Elizabeth Blake Zakarin, an assistant professor of psychology and a clinical psychologist at the Columbia University Cfor Anxiety and Related Disorders, “Sleep deprivation studies show that otherwise healthy people can experience increased anxiety and distress levels following poor sleep. Those with mental health disorders are even more likely to experience chronic sleep problems and, in turn, these sleep problems are likely to exacerbate psychotic symptoms and even increase risk for suicide.”

Sleep recharges the brain. The brain is the body’s conductor and if it is not operating at full capacity systems begin to break down. That rundown, groggy feeling you can’t seem to shake is probably your body’s way of saying it needs more sleep.

According to the experts, the recipe for a good night’s sleep includes three factors: sound, light and temperature.

Consider wearing ear plugs, using a white noise machine and making sure to turn your phone to silent to avoid being woken by an unnecessary notification in the middle of the night.

The darker the room, the better the sleep. Block as much light as possible. And avoid looking at electronic devices before bed.

The lower the body temperature the easier it should be to fall asleep. A shower or bath before bedtime can help reduce your body temperature as well as relax your mind and body.

Some other things to consider include creating a sleep routine, adding exercise into your daily routine and avoiding alcohol or caffeine before bedtime.

With more than enough data to support the importance of sleep, go ahead and work toward getting the full nine hours each night. Your body and your brain will thank you.