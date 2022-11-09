Editorial: Lest we forget 

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the pages of this newspaper contain dozens of photos of individuals with local ties who served or are currently serving in our nation’s armed forces. At least eight are Purple Heart recipients. Several received Bronze Stars. All gave something of themselves in service to their country – in some cases their lives. The submissions are snapshots into how everyday people become heroes.

Herschel Norwood of Southwest Harbor, who died in 2013, was in the first wave of Allied troops storming the beach in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. Sylvanus “Junior” Tracy served in the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s last major offensive on the Western Front during World War II. In France, Evelyn Cole Parks, who grew up in Winter Harbor, was working in the Army’s 221st General Hospital as a member of the Women’s Army Corps. Years later, in 1951, Robert Tait of Bar Harbor died as a 19-year-old prisoner of war in North Korea. His remains did not come home until 2013. “The only sad thing is that poor Momma didn’t live to see it,” his sister Iona Strout said at the time.

Those are just a few of so many stories of individual servicemen and women who fought for their country and shaped the course of world history. Their stories should not die with them.

Just 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII are alive in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. By 2030, the aging population of Korean War vets is projected to drop below 200,000. The U.S. veteran population declined by a third, from 26.4 million to 18 million between 2000 and 2018. The largest cohort of living veterans served during the Vietnam era and have a median age of roughly 73. The second largest group served during peacetime only. Fewer and fewer Americans know the horror of war firsthand or through a loved one.

Friday is a day to honor those veterans still living and able to share those stories. To listen to them. To understand where we have been and what we could risk again. To remember how Americans from all walks of life fought together for a common purpose.

As President Dwight D. Eisenhower said in his 1954 Veterans Day Proclamation, “Let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”