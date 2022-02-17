Editorial: Community college for all? 

President Joe Biden’s initial Build Back Better plan (since pared down and currently stalled) sought to bookend the traditional public K-12 education system with free universal preschool and community college. Opponents balked at the overall price tag of the climate and social spending package. The $45.5-billion community college provision is among the items axed as the administration seeks consensus on what’s left of the plan.

Not long after First Lady Jill Biden confirmed that free community college was off the table nationally, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced her own plans during her State of the State address last week. Mills proposes spending $20 million to provide two free years of community college to high school graduates of the classes of 2020-2023. The measure is part of the Governor’s supplemental budget, which outlines her plans for the state’s estimated $822 million surplus. Mills proposes returning half that surplus to Maine taxpayers. The budget will require legislative approval.

Mills says expanding access to community college will help address workforce shortages and assist young Mainers “whose aspirations were most impacted by the pandemic.” Recent high school graduates could chart a debt-free course to an associate degree or certification in an in-demand field.

There’s no arguing with the vitalness of career and technical education. Just ask any Hancock County resident who has experienced a plumbing emergency in recent months and then struggled to find a plumber to respond.

Even at full price, community college provides tremendous value. Annual in-state tuition and fees at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor rings in at $4,005 for a student taking 30 credits. Ellsworth High School graduates are eligible for the Hope Milliken McNally Scholarship, which covers the total cost of tuition for any class that is part of a student’s academic program. Areas of study include building construction, culinary arts, automotive technology, electricians technology, plumbing, business management, early childhood education, various health care related fields and more.

The electricians technology program provides the 576 hours of education needed to meet state licensing requirements. Upon completing the program, students can sit for the journeyman’s examination for the State of Maine Electrician Examining Board. With many skilled tradespeople recently retired or planning to, there’s enormous opportunity for newly trained workers.

Removing the financial barrier will certainly increase prospective students, but will it increase graduates? In 2015, community college completion rates hovered at just 39 percent, according to data collected by the Community College Research Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College. Tuition at least provides some skin in the game, so to speak. Free enrollment could increase attrition rates if students are not invested in their education. As the old proverb goes, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”

The pandemic has left many young people feeling disconnected and adrift. Community college can deliver a path to a stable livelihood while simultaneously filling the jobs that keep our state and local economies running. But there’s work to be done to ensure those who take the path stay on it. That work becomes all the more important if taxpayers are footing the bill.