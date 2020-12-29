Editorial: A different kind of resolution 

If ever there was a year that most Americans wanted to see come to an end, it is no doubt 2020. This year has had way more lows than highs, and the highs it did have were not the kind where you wanted to excel. But good news: the year is almost over. But then what? What does 2021 have in store?

This year we saw unprecedented challenges to nearly every sector of our lives, in ways that most of us could not have imagined. Every aspect of life was turned upside down—from school to work, to social engagements and even in the basic ways we interact with one another. What started as a two-week pause in March turned into a nine-month (and counting) ordeal that now has an end of sight—but that is still months away.

For at least part of 2021, the pandemic will continue to rage. Recent comments from the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, indicate his belief that the worst may still be ahead of us as new infections grow exponentially and some Americans still flout basic COVID-19 protections.

But, with every new year is a chance to make substantive change and this year is no different. In fact, as these challenges persist, there is ample opportunity to make a difference and we urge people to do just that.

At this time of year, we usually talk about goal setting and the making of a New Year’s resolution. Getting back to the gym, saving for retirement and learning a new skill are all resolutions that in normal years make lots of sense, but are those the best ones for 2021?

As we round the corner into what will hopefully be a better year, we must take time to be thankful for what we have and focus on ways to weather the stormy days ahead.

This year psychologists recommend short-term goals and goals that focus on improving physical and mental health and well-being. We had many reasons to be anxious in 2020, but we could work on healthy ways to combat stress and anxiety in 2021.

Likewise, working to break any bad habits that were formed during the pandemic should also be a goal in the new year. It is often too easy to lean on unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as overeating or drinking alcohol, to ease stress, so consider taking a walk after dinner or checking in with friends for continued motivation and support instead.

In the coming year, the most important things we can do for ourselves are to prioritize our health and to remain positive. Being happy and healthy will allow us not only to live a better life but will also improve the lives of all those around us. Happiness is contagious, and after this pandemic-laden year, it is one contagion we can, and should, welcome with open arms.