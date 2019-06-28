Editorial: Worth the wait

Do you hear the people sing? It is the music of a people who will not be taking a detour on their way out of Bar Harbor again. The barricades came down last Thursday.

The 3-year, $14-million reconstruction of about four miles of Route 3 is complete and the Maine Department of Transportation’s (DOT) contractor has a sign up saying, “Thanks for your patience.”

Already more cyclists are making use of the 4- and 5-foot shoulders along the route, and pedestrians traveling to and from town from the College of the Atlantic and Eden Street hotels are having an easier time with the 10-foot wide multi-use path. Motorists have a pothole-free highway with new turn lanes, improved drainage and more. The town has several thousand feet of new 8-inch and 16-inch water main along the route.

If three years feels like a long time, imagine how the engineers, planners and committee members feel. The Context Sensitive Solutions Committee for the Bar Harbor Gateway Project met from June 2010 to April 2011 and submitted their final report in May 2011. Then a Public Advisory Committee began work in 2013. Work began in the spring of 2017.

Throughout, DOT staff were respectful and responsive, despite often being under fire for one thing or another. They navigated fears and concerns about historic markers, trees, access to businesses and more.

Representatives of DOT and the contractor, Sargent Corp, met with local police and town officials regularly throughout the construction to discuss unforeseen impacts and how to address them. When weather conditions during “fogging” a section of the road last year resulted in a too-slick road surface, DOT arranged to have that section scored late last summer to increase traction, and then re-done properly this year.

Congratulations to all who contributed to the project.