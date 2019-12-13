Editorial: A shared future

“Change is the law of life,” Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt quoted John F. Kennedy as saying. “And those who only look to the past or the present are certain to miss the future.”

Lunt was writing to selectmen, in February of this year, making an impassioned plea for the town to consider a tool, an interlocal agreement, that would allow Mount Desert Island towns to share staff and/or services in the same way the towns already cooperate for police services.

“Until the middle of the 1970s the town of Mount Desert … had a much smaller municipal government with fewer positions to fill,” Lunt wrote. “Our fire department was a volunteer force with elected chiefs, the harbormaster was a summer position, we had a highway superintendent but not a public works director, we did not have wastewater treatment plants, our police force consisted of part time constables and our treasurer, tax collector and assessors were elected positions.”

The discussion about an interlocal agreement was tabled, as firefighters and others expressed concerns about a loss of local control, but the larger issue is only becoming more pressing.

Town governments, schools, fire departments and ambulance services have faced an unrelenting rise, in the last 35 years, in requirements and mandates they must meet. And at the same time, residents are aging (Mount Desert is averaging 10 more deaths than births each year). The makeup of the population and workforce, the kinds of jobs available and the housing crisis all make it harder for the old systems to continue to work.

Everything is more complicated, as Lunt noted. And everyone, including the taxpayer, is shouldering a bigger burden. “Our island is having to constantly figure out how to join some resources in order to keep our tax dollars going farther,” a Southwest Harbor selectman said recently.

If we try to stretch the old system in which the island has “four of everything,” one for each town, taxes will rise unsustainably. And even then, service might suffer, because fewer people are choosing careers in municipal service, resulting in smaller applicant pools for open jobs.

Our towns deserve public servants who are, in Lunt’s words, “the best [people] to advance the needs of the community.” Finding and retaining them, in all our institutions, is definitely going to require flexibility and an openness to change.