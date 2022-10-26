Viewpoint: Something is rotten in the state of Denmark 

By Charles Sidman

Two primary reasons to support Ballot Question 3, a Citizen’s Initiative to Limit Cruise Ship Disembarkation in Bar Harbor, are first, in stark contrast to the town manager’s and Town Council’s Cruise Management Plan (a too-little, too-late effort), only the Initiative substantially reduces cruise ship visitation as a majority of overall respondents, town residents and even the business community requested in a prior survey. The CMP does not answer this clearly expressed community sentiment. Second, only the Initiative represents a legal limit (open to later modification by voters) on cruise ship traffic. The CMP is an unenforceable gesture of principle only, to be renegotiated every year depending on the largesse of an industry that cares for little beyond itself.

Besides the above two arguments, a third reason to support the Initiative pertains to politics, where current debate has made clear what many have felt gathering for years, namely, an accumulation of non-transparency, unethical behavior, backroom dealing and unacceptable performance by public officials that may represent a greater threat to our town than the cruise issue itself. Some unpleasant but non-ignorable facts include:

When voters mark their ballots for Question 3, they will see the Planning Committee’s 6-0 recommendation against adoption. How many know that this committee, when considering this measure, did not permit any input from proponents, in contrast to the presentations allowed to backers of every other matter arising at that hearing? Such a one-sided process is a charade and imposition of personal views in place of the neutral and even-handed process expected of public officials. Further, this committee followed the inaccurate view of the planning director (and town manager) that cruise limitations have no place in the town’s land use ordinance (LUO), despite comparable regulations already existing there, and the guidance of multiple attorneys. These facts should be born in mind when considering the Initiative in spite of the Planning Committee’s unanimous vote against.

Next month’ s ballot also reports a 9-6 vote against adoption by the Warrant Committee, but this too must be put in context. Numerous members had apparent, recorded or self-admitted personal conflicts, and a majority did not understand conflict of interest and what town policy requires. They improperly allowed conflicted members to both discuss and vote on the matter. Will our citizenry accept the outspoken manager of the cruise industry’s chief local agent brazenly denying his position and conflict while stonewalling and flouting our conflict of interest policy? Will they allow an outspoken minority of local business owners to put their personal benefits ahead of the town’s general wellbeing? Will they permit a majority on this committee to ignore established conflict of interest rules and procedures? Something is indeed rotten, and not in Denmark.

Finally, our town manager talks the talk but does not walk the walk of openness and collaboration. As examples, he has repeatedly but falsely insisted that the cruise reservation system operates in a certain way, denied Freedom of Access (FOA) requests regarding future reservations by erroneously citing Maine law that does not apply, made numerous dire but unsupported claims about staffing needs and financial impacts, and even ludicrously warned of the town having to penalize itself for noncompliance. In all of these, he has functioned more as an enabler of the cruise industry and its local acolytes than for our citizens. It may be significant that this manager came to us via a search by the law firm of the chief local cruise industry agent and beneficiary, and left a previous employer in legal entanglements while insisting that only his CMP can save us from similar here.

In summary, everyone should vote, as the clearer the result the better. The cruise industry supports the CMP as it leaves them in charge, having snookered and cowed many of the well intentioned among us. Let us safeguard and maintain what we consider precious, not allowing our unique commons to be hijacked and exploited for the profit of a few. We can do this!

Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.