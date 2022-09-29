Viewpoint: Off to a great start 

By Sheriff Scott Kane

I was pleased to read about the new Southwest Harbor/Tremont full-day pre-kindergarten program starting this school year. I am a big supporter of full-day pre-K and early learning. Expanding access to early education programs like high-quality pre-K allows our kids and our communities to reap many benefits. Pre-K is also a powerful crime prevention tool. Getting kids started on a strong path is key to their success in school, life, and to preventing future crime.

In pre-K, kids develop the foundational skills they need to be good learners. With pre-K, more kids start kindergarten ready to learn and are more likely to do well in all grades, stay on track to finish high school and further their education beyond graduation. When kids succeed in school, they are less likely to participate in criminal behavior.

Research supports these points. A long-term (15 year) study of Cincinnati children on kindergarten readiness, preschool attendance and academic achievement found that kids who regularly attended high-quality pre-K were more likely to be kindergarten-ready and meet key learning benchmarks in later grades. They also were more than twice as likely to graduate from high school.

A separate study on early education outcomes found that kids who participate in high-quality pre-K are 44 percent more likely to graduate from high school.

Another long-term study, the Perry Preschool Project, studied at-risk pre-school kids in Michigan and followed them into adulthood. The study found that kids who participated in pre-K did better throughout school, were more likely to graduate high school and were less likely to commit crimes. The study also found that kids who did not participate in the pre-K program were five times more likely to have committed crimes and be chronic offenders by their late 20s.

For these reasons, I was pleased to read that Southwest Harbor and Tremont’s full-day pre-K launched and that the program is off to a great start. I look forward to seeing the positive, long-term impact this program will have on our children and our community.

Scott Kane is the Hancock County sheriff.