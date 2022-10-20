Viewpoint: Island at a crossroads 

In Bar Harbor, under the guise of what was approved as a bed and breakfast, builders are at work on what is obviously a hotel. This building may or may not be a good thing for the town, reasonable people can differ.

At the far end of the island on Blue Hill Bay, town of Tremont, under zoning captioned “light commercial,” nonresident developers will soon build a campground that is far out of scale with anything else in town, and from what we know of resident opinions, not what most would like to see.

What do these stories share? These, and others one could add, speak to island-wide shortcomings of land use governance in the face of growing development pressure. The result is a steady erosion of well-known citizen needs and hopes.

About those citizen needs and hopes: We know from a recent Bar Harbor survey that residents regret the loss of a sense of community and feel overwhelmed by the steady creep of tourist accommodation. They are especially alarmed that the rising cost of housing is excluding so many elderly folks, young families and working people.

A survey in Tremont reported strikingly similar preferences for a quiet, rural way of life free from congestion; a working community centered on home businesses and the waterfront. And again, loss of affordable housing tops the list of public issues.

What is “land use governance”? Its basis is the authority of government to manage the use of land under regulatory powers granted of under state law. Land use planning is an essential prerequisite; an activity also prescribed by the state – and by common sense – on which most regulations must be based.

Land use governance also depends on a town’s voluntary boards and professional staff. The laws must be managed fairly – and without the appearance or reality of self-dealing. Finally, the courts have a critical role in evaluating the fairness of local laws and decisions when they are appealed.

But the effectiveness of this “system” – that is, its ability to produce outcomes that are in the public interest and that are perceived as fair – also depends on an informed and engaged citizenry.

Most of us are busy with jobs, school and family life. It is hard to get involved in public affairs, especially when it matters most – the times when future plans are discussed and future laws are adopted. These critical activities may appear abstract or untimely.

People are more easily aroused when a particular building proposal is next door, or when a project is so egregious that it attracts broad public attention. But that’s often much too late. And the costs of such controversaries financially – and in community trust and good will – can overwhelm everyone: applicants, objectors and local government.

When it comes to particular projects – take, for instance, the campground on Route 102 in Tremont – the developer has a direct financial interest and the means to hire high priced planners, engineers and attorneys. With fewer financial or professional resources at their disposal, towns are hard-pressed to represent the public interest, and citizens may have trouble finding an effective voice.

In short, citizens have the most effective leverage when plans are made and laws are considered and passed. Right now, Bar Harbor and Tremont are actively in the process of updating their comprehensive plans. They are calling for community input. Now is the time for citizen voices to be heard.

On Oct. 25 and 26, the Bar Harbor Comprehensive Planning Committee will hold important citizen forums. Two weeks ago, the Tremont Comprehensive Planning Committee held a “visioning” session open to everyone. It was not well advertised and poorly attended, but there will be other sessions.

Land use governance as it now exists on Mount Desert Island is at odds with public opinion. Citizens need to make their voices heard – later, as is appropriate when controversial projects appear, but certainly now, when the rules of land use governance are being set.

Sam Hamill is a retired land use planner and seasonal resident of Tremont.