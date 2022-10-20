Viewpoint: Defining Bar Harbor’s future – together 

I’m writing to share my perspective on cruise ship management for Bar Harbor. First, I’ll say I’m the chair of the Town Council, but I am speaking for myself as an individual council member. I work in rural education and my husband and I own a contracting business. I have no direct financial interests in cruise visitation. And I share concerns about the impacts of cruise ships on our fishermen, town, region and the environment.

The tension about the level of cruise visitation is not new, but the work to formally reduce visitation is. Actually, over the past 20-plus years, Bar Harbor has actively cultivated cruise ship visitation and the current caps were set through informal agreements with the industry.

There are many factors that lead to a sense of over-visitation to be addressed through management such as ship size, the number of ships per day/month, crowded sidewalks and environmental impacts. I’ve learned that to regulate cruise visitation without an agreement is an unknown road. Cruise ships are part of interstate commerce governed by the U.S. Constitution. They travel on waters, which follow maritime law. This complicated regulatory landscape creates questions about the town’s power to limit ships from arriving and disembarking passengers. Creating limits without agreement exposes the town to lawsuits. Our ultimate authority would be decided in courts.

In 2021, the council worked to define lower passenger caps and a best management path forward. Ultimately, we created a subcommittee to talk directly with the industry, which resulted in new, lower caps formalized through an agreement with each cruise line. These new limits were adopted and cruise lines are signing on.

The council’s plan will result in 30 percent reductions in September and October through lower daily caps and new monthly caps. It gives us a seat at the table, reduces the risk of lawsuits through agreements with the industry and will result in better overall management through a new shoreside ordinance and proven methods of booking and oversight.

In November, Bar Harbor will vote on a petition to limit visitation through a land use ordinance amendment. While I respect the frustration of wanting to take total control of visitation and make more significant reductions faster, I believe that the council’s adopted plan, created through agreement, creates a professional space at the table that will result in meeting our goals to find the appropriate scale of visitation for Bar Harbor. The table disappears if we adopt the citizens’ petition approach. It brings risks of lawsuits and proposes methods for overseeing visitation that are complicated and untested.

Most importantly, cruise visitation is part of a bigger question about overall tourism in Bar Harbor. We are in the midst of a comprehensive planning process to guide our next 15 years. We have the chance to define our future together. Share your vision at a public engagement forum from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Mount Desert Island High School or Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Conners Emerson School from 4-6 p.m.

Thank you for being engaged. Please reach out if you have questions.

Val Peacock is chair of the Bar Harbor Town Council.