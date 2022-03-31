Viewpoint: Death by 1,000 cuts  

By Michael J. Good

A Maine company, Hammond Lumber in Town Hill, has completely and needlessly destroyed a wetland habitat in its attempt to grow its business. This wetland habitat on the Gilbert Farm Road in Town Hill was a thriving forested wetland, shrub community and a known wildlife corridor in a shoreland protection zone connected to Meadowbrook Marsh. These waters, which eventually flow into the ocean at Clark Cove, have been relatively pristine for generations and help nourish the lobster and fish communities that our lobsterman depend on for their economy.

So many tourists and Maine people come to our island to see one of the last areas of the country that still preserves wild natural areas, and Hammond Lumber’s business model is helping to destroy these places. Meanwhile, human beings continue on a path of self-annihilation due to the hunger to generate wealth. Centuries of over-exploitation of our natural resources have led to the ever-increasing destruction of the earth’s biodiversity. We are approaching the figurative “one minute to midnight” in terms of the chance we still have to change our ways. But we must stop these destructive ways now before it is too late for our species.

Myself and many others concerned about these issues urgently implore Hammond Lumber, as a business leader, to take a bold stand for our regional ecology. Hammond Lumber has a choice – continue to play a part in ruining the future of our children and grandchildren or become a part of the solution. I, for one, am going to reconsider where I shop for my home construction needs until I see positive and courageous action from Hammond Lumber.

It looks like the plan is to turn paradise into a parking lot. It also looks like big plans for a company expansion with apparently no understanding about the ecological connections this expansion will have for Town Hill. Also, there were no discussions or advance knowledge of this “unplanned” destruction discussed at the local level.

The destruction of wetlands has a long history in North America and is a national problem, tied directly to the loss of billions of birds and other wildlife over the last 20 plus years. Hammond Lumber says the company has stopped cutting in that area and a plan to restore the area is “in the works.” First, there is nothing left to cut! Hammond Lumber took down trees and the amazing shrub community along its southeastern property line. And the problem with replacing trees is there is no way to return the natural diverse balance of trees, shrubs and plants that were there in a way that is as harmonious as what was lost. As we see daily, most businesses therefore fail miserably in their quick fix attempts to fix habitat they wantonly destroyed and have gotten caught doing so. These unique habitats of mosses, lichens, the balance of soil microbes and nutrients and root systems are so complex. Life is so complex and we so easily mess it all up. Humans are so often not good animals.

Of course, and expectedly, Hammond Lumber, a multi-generation family business, has apologized, after the fact, for the destruction. Now that they have been caught, big plans are in the works with the “same old, same old” destruction of natural habitats for a parking lot and some outbuildings, all for the benefit of Hammond Lumber but at great loss to our small community of Town Hill. Apparently, Hammond Lumber is totally out of touch with issues that concern Maine, Town Hill people and its neighbors.

My biggest question to Hammond Lumber is, “Why on earth does the forest product industry have so little regard for wetlands and why do you have so little regard for your immediate neighbors?” Not one landowner I spoke with knew anything about Hammond Lumber’s plans.

Hammond Lumber apparently just thinks it can do what it likes, and I am here to ask it to stop. Its approach as a company, and the forest product industry on the whole, is harming people, wildlife and our water. We are tired of the destruction in the name of growth.

I am looking forward to a reevaluation of Hammond Lumber company’s business plan so that it takes every wetland and forested wetland habitat seriously. Every single wetland habitat, at this point in time, is critical habitat for local and migratory bird species, and those species are responsible for Maine’s uniqueness and the reason why our tourist industry thrives. Every single wetland on Mount Desert Island flows into the ocean where the lobster industry is trying to prosper under the constant threat posed by warming waters and pollution coming from the mainland. I implore Hammond Lumber to please think about these connections that are the bottom line for Maine people and our ecology.

Our economy in Maine relies on being unique and by NOT destroying one more wetland. There are ecology-based forestry practices. Mitch Lansky and other conscientious forestry managers can help shape a long-term plan for Hammond Lumber, which seems to be missing this excellence.

To Hammond Lumber – Maine banks on not looking like a strip mall. Maine is a living resource. Leave something. You don’t have to take it all. Please help Maine people protect our character and our ecology.

Michael J. Good lives in Town Hill.