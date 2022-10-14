Viewpoint: Cruise ships are a health hazard

By Jim O’Connell

The prevailing wind shifts to a northerly direction in the fall when most cruise ships come to Bar Harbor, placing us directly downwind of the dirtiest internal combustion emissions in the world. The tenders used to bring the passengers into town also burn that fuel at the base of Main Street, where it also blows right through the most populated area in Bar Harbor. Sometimes I can smell it at my house, a half mile away on Roberts Avenue.

I have spent five years now observing these emissions. I cannot do it anymore. The smell of diesel down on the pier is obvious, and I can feel it parch my nose throat and lungs. The pier and surrounding area including the Bar were my favorite areas to take my two boys rowing in my dinghy back in the 1980’s and 90’s. I had tied up my dinghy to the town float for a small fee for years. We would spend whole days netting creatures in the shallows and combing Bar Island and the Porcupines Island’s rocky shores. Eventually I moored a 17-foot sailboat for 25 years in the harbor, which continued to be the most valuable time I spent with my boys.

A couple weeks ago I was paddling around, and I was kicked out of the inner harbor by a West Street tender captain who said I could not take pictures or videos of the tender operation and the area was private. He pulled out his phone and threatened to call the Coast Guard. I reminded him they were breaking the standard operation procedure (SOP) for power pinning the tenders against the piers when loading and unloading passengers. I should have made him call the Coast Guard to document the outrageous emissions, but I left the area. I had my video proof that they were not shutting down the tenders when they docked. I called the Coast Guard when I got home, and found I had every right to be where I was. I spoke with the harbormaster, who agreed. Several weeks later I filed another complaint to the harbormaster after videoing continued abuse, and he stated it was near impossible to control the many different tender pilots, even after informing them to shut down the tenders and to tie them to the dock tight. They forget or change tender operators during the day or simply refuse to shut them off. There is a fear they will not be able to start them up again. In reality, no cruise ship tender operators turn off their engines anywhere in the world until they hoist them back up on the ship. The SOP requirement to shut down the tenders has been ignored ever since it was written. So for decades now the people in this town have been subjected to very unhealthy shipping diesel emissions. I would never take my kids down to the pier now, and the dinghy float and that area of town is not a healthy place for anybody. Fewer passengers coming ashore mean fewer tenders.

Take up your pen against this sea of troubles by voting end them. Please vote YES ON article 3 to limit cruise ship disembarkation numbers.

Jim O’Connell lives in Bar Harbor.