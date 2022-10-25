State of Maine: Worth steps up to give voters a choice  

Ellsworth resident Mark Worth is a Democrat running for House District 13 (Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing). His opponent is Republican John Linnehan, also of Ellsworth. Neither has served in office before.

Worth is a quiet man. A long-ago history teacher in Massachusetts and a “minister emeritus” in the Unitarian Universalist Church after retiring from his role as pastor, he never thought he would run for public office. Then he heard that the local legislative seat had just one candidate and felt it was his “civic duty” to step up and give voters a choice.

Worth has a permanent affection for his adopted home state. He has lived in or close to Ellsworth for 31 years, serving in churches in Ellsworth and Castine, and calls it a “great place to live.” He started life in Michigan and compares his home in the Upper Peninsula to rural Maine. Both are at the “end of the road,” struggle economically and have long, cold winters. Never mind. “For us,” he says, “it’s home.”

He calls Ellsworth “the place to be,” saying it helps a community develop in a positive way “when people know each other.” He cites the many groups participating in making the future of Ellsworth a bright one, including Heart of Ellsworth, Green Ellsworth and the Ellsworth Historical Society, where he currently serves on the board. “People here care,” he says. Preservation of the downtown city center, Knowlton Park, the path up the river, “beautiful and green,” all help make Ellsworth a vibrant community for residents as well as an appealing service center for surrounding towns.

His time as a pastor leaves him with little patience for those who attempt to justify division, discrimination or rancor on biblical grounds. When high school students and their advisor advocated for a “Pride” crosswalk in Ellsworth to support the LGBTQ community, he spoke in support. “Jesus himself never spoke against these people,” Worth said. “Jesus said love thy neighbor, judge not lest ye be judged.”

Worth has never been involved in partisan politics before. Years ago, he was a registered Republican, but he believes churches should be nonpartisan. That does not mean they shouldn’t be involved in civic life. “Churches should take positions on moral and ethical issues,” he says. “A church can have a prophetic mission,” he says, “urging us to be a better nation.” He points out that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights movement was organized in churches.

He is troubled by the decline in civil discourse. “We should be able to discuss differing points of view without confrontation, to disagree without accusations,” he says. He is committed to working with people with whom he might disagree. People who serve their communities should be respected, and residents of those communities should refrain from personal attacks on elected officials. He speculates about whether the internet and the anonymity it offers is a cause or a symptom of the lack of civility.

In our schools, community tensions are affecting teachers, administrators and students. “Teachers, board members and students are our neighbors and friends,” Worth says. He considers attacks on teachers “unfair” and says, “teachers should be allowed to teach.” He believes the move by the state to full funding of schools at the mandated 55 percent is a good thing.

Likewise, police officers in our communities should receive both respect and adequate resources. The police should not be “defunded,” he says, but rather given sufficient resources to do their jobs properly. That includes greater involvement of mental health professionals with police departments when their cases intersect.

When it comes to politics, Worth believes labels get in the way of progress, calling them “unhelpful and divisive.” He says the property tax stabilization bill is an example of the benefit of abandoning strict ideology. The concept came from Republicans, and Democratic Governor Janet Mills supported it. They worked together to get it passed.

Governing shouldn’t be a contest of ideologies, according to Worth. He believes the parties can work together. The process should involve working toward solutions to problems with broad participation and mutual respect. He is not the only Hancock County candidate who came forward because no one else did. It reflects his abiding faith in democracy and the importance of public participation.

Worth reminds voters that his full name is James Mark Worth, but he goes by his middle name, so he’ll be listed on the ballot as “J. Mark Worth.” If elected, he could be the only euphonium player in Augusta, an instrument he plays for the Castine town band. He has stepped up to offer Ellsworth voters a choice on Election Day.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.