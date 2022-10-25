State of Maine: Win or lose, Linnehan is a man with a message 

John Linnehan is a wiry bundle of energy. He’s the Republican candidate for House District 13, consisting of his hometown of Ellsworth plus Waltham and central Hancock. At the same time, he’s running for the Ellsworth City Council. If he were to win both seats, he would prioritize where to be, when, based on what is most important to Ellsworth

That’s a big “if.” State records are confounding, and Linnehan does not recall exactly how many times he has run for office, but he has run for state Senate two or three times, it’s his second attempt at the House (he withdrew from the race the first time), and at least his second try at City Council. He has lost every time, but he is unfazed, saying a campaign is “an opportunity for public conversation” and is “running to educate people on important issues.”

Suggesting this race could end differently, he says: “I think this is my time.” Government and individuals are both carrying too much debt, and people can’t afford basics like food and fuel. “We’re in for a big recession, maybe a depression,” he says. “We’re in serious trouble, and I hope people realize it.”

He maintains that this distinguishes him from other candidates, regardless of party. Linnehan says they are more interested in getting elected, but he doesn’t fit that mold. He won’t take a position if he doesn’t believe in it. He acknowledges that he is a “Type A” personality and has “tried to mellow,” without success.

Linnehan describes himself as “a student of history and finance” who is running to get both Ellsworth and Maine “back on track.” Finance is the issue, and he calls that his strong point. He advocates “smaller government” and “pledges not to vote for any budget without a 5 percent decrease.” He says that as a businessman he is “good with budgets” and “if there’s no money, don’t do it.”

Linnehan’s own business troubles are a matter of public record. He asserts that lawsuits brought against both his auto company and his “alternative mortgage system” were settled by consent decrees with no admission of guilt, but at the time he did agree to forgive $2.8 million in consumer car loans and refund money and change his business practices for his mortgage program, according to news reports.

He calls Ellsworth “a spending nightmare” and says the city “does not need any state money.” Municipalities should keep the money they raise rather than sending it to the state for redistribution. Maine towns should “set priorities and live within their means.” Bonding would be off the table. This priority on finances leads him to hope for a seat on the Appropriations Committee if elected.

As for the state, he would look at every department to see which of them could be eliminated, though he has already decided that the Department of Education would be one of them, with its responsibilities “handled locally.” Another would likely be the Department of Economic Development, and while he’s at it, “the Federal Reserve should be replaced.”

Health care is another area where there is “too much government.” Hospitals should control and manage their own funds, only offering services they can afford. Not every hospital will be able to have all the latest equipment; it should be up to each hospital to decide. Individuals should be responsible for their own health and should be able to use out-of-state insurers. He is enthusiastic about helping those truly in need, but feels most people can, and should, work to help themselves.

Linnehan’s current project is Constitution Hall, a venue he has opened in a mall on High Street in Ellsworth. A former movie theater, it has two auditoriums with a combined capacity of 350 people and hosts programs on history and politics. “People don’t know enough about our country’s history and the Constitution,” he says, and he offers sessions on both of those.

“I’m an original intent constitutionalist,” he says, “and we need to restore our nation to original intent.” His life is guided by “godly principles,” and he sees no church and state conflict in bringing those principles to bear on government. “The separation of church and state was to keep the government out of churches, not to keep churches out of government.”

He gives a delighted laugh when he describes a community member who shares many of his views but nevertheless suggested he might “tone it down” with his rhetoric. “I know what he means,” said Linnehan, “but I just can’t! It’s the center of my life! My number one mission is spiritual.”

To say John Linnehan is a man of conviction would be to put it mildly. His faith and his political convictions are inseparable. Voters will soon get to endorse that approach, or not.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.