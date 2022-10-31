State of Maine: Showtime has arrived for Maine voters 

The campaigns have done their bit, and now it’s time for you to do yours. Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. Vote.

It is too late to request a ballot by mail, but if you’re quick, you can vote early until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. It’s called “in-person absentee” voting. You can get a ballot, fill it in and cast it with your town clerk then and there. You can also take it away, mark it and get it back to your town clerk before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The most fun way to vote is to go to the polls on Election Day. There is limited flexibility provided by state law regarding voting hours. Polls may not open earlier than 6 a.m., nor later than 8 a.m. Polls statewide must close at 8 p.m., the only exception being in towns with a population of less than 100, where polls may close when all registered voters have voted. (Frenchboro, Great Pond and Osborn, you guys can hope for an early night.)

If you have not volunteered at the polls, and most people haven’t, you probably have no idea of the meticulous care taken at every step of an election. You know little of the weeks of preparation, the checking and re-checking to be sure that not a single detail has been missed. All you know is that when you arrive to vote, a crew of smiling friends and neighbors is there to welcome you, hand you a ballot and direct you to a space to mark it.

Voting in person means you’ll see a splendid cross section of your community and – fingers crossed – our democracy in all its glory. Town clerks who have mastered the myriad details of an election and executed them flawlessly. Volunteers who have invested their time to be trained and to spend the day at the polls. The careful preservation of a voting perimeter inside which only voting officials and those ready to vote are permitted. It is a thing of beauty with just one potential problem. The rest of us.

We may never volunteer to step up and help at the polls, or we may not even vote, but too many of us are all too ready to criticize the performance of election workers, even when the critics don’t know the first thing about what they do and the rules under which they do it. In most cases, those who manage and staff our elections, regardless of party, have stood up for the process, the performance and the outcome.

Let’s hope it will be that way in Maine on Election Day. Virtually every Hancock County legislative candidate, from either party, said “Yes!” without hesitation when asked if they would accept the outcome of their race. That’s reassuring. It’s not like that all over the country. A candidate who says an election is only legitimate if that candidate wins? That’s different.

It is a time of great anxiety and unrest in America. Maine may be fortunate in that it has not lost its collective mind to the wave of hostility, anger and aggressive behavior that grips much of the country, but we are not entirely free of it either. Caustic arguments at school board meetings, unfounded accusations of malfeasance on the part of elected officials and parents publicly berating sports coaches with obscenities are all happening here.

Discussions are taking place in many towns about the loss of a sense of community. It is attributed to everything from cruise ships to vacation rentals, seasonal residents, the cost of housing, food and fuel. Another possible cause, rarely mentioned, is how we treat each other on social media or what we expect or demand of those who volunteer to serve our communities.

This is not about policy disagreements. It is about the way in which we have begun to feel entitled to abuse, on a personal level, the very people who are putting themselves out in this election to serve our communities.

Participating in any of the activities necessary to the operation of our towns is never easy but for those inclined to do so, it has its rewards. The satisfaction to be derived from public service is being eroded by verbal assaults on these volunteers, mocking them online, or bringing their families into the fray. There is a steady drip of toxicity into our public discourse, most often by those who have never served themselves. At some point, it is no longer worth it.

We have met the enemy, and he is us. There are fewer candidates for public office, and those who are elected are serving fewer terms. People are not blind to this. What if they gave an election and no one came?

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.