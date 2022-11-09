State of Maine: Hunkler’s longshot run highlights challenges independent candidates still face 

Never mind the miracles of modern communication. A deadline is a deadline, and the filing date for this column was pre-election, so whatever might be said about winners and losers will have to wait until next week.

In the meantime – Sam Hunkler. With all due respect to Sam, it’s a pretty safe bet that he did not wake up governor of Maine on Nov. 9. Nevertheless, his against-all odds campaign gave us plenty to think about. Who would disagree with him that our country lacks direction? That party leaders are mostly interested in winning elections and controlling legislative bodies but accomplish little when in office?

Hunkler was on Mount Desert Island last week, volunteering for a local window insulating project. Unlike most candidates still trying to make those last contacts before voting day, Hunkler felt he’d done all he could and turned reflective over a coffee prior to reporting to work.

“I don’t think I’ll be passing this way again,” he said with a wry grin. His next move? He’s “looking for someone” who he can support in the future. Yet he can still recapture the excitement that led him to run in the first place. “Can you imagine if I won?” he cried. “Beat two former governors? I had to jump in or give up.” About jumping in, he has no remorse. “It’s for the children,” he said. “The future.”

He can rattle off data that tells a grim story. Suicide is the second highest cause of death in teens. Anxiety, depression and substance abuse are rampant; treatment options are limited. He hopes more people will get involved in solutions. “People [in elections] are looking for a savior, a hero,” he says. “Then they don’t have to do the work themselves. They give away their power, then blame the people they elected and take no responsibility. And it starts locally.”

Like many independents, his campaign was quixotic. In an intense desire to break free of the mind-numbing, soul-sucking traditional campaign practices, many independents go to the other extreme. They vow to eschew the customary trappings of a political campaign: staff, rallies, mailers, advertising, events. Many voters admire it, sick to death of the appalling amount of expenditures in the smallest of races, but the truth is it doesn’t work.

Independents are further hampered by inattention from the news media and by debate organizers who exclude independents if they don’t poll at a certain level. But how do they get their poll numbers up if they have no exposure to the public? Perhaps they should be allowed a few appearances before they are cut from the roster.

The few successful independents in Maine have taken on many of the trappings of a “real” campaign. They started with some basic assets, including money and/or name recognition, and built traditional campaigns on top of that. But they generally avoided the sickening back-and-forth about who wants to raise your taxes, starve your grandma or let crime run rampant.

For those independents who choose to mount a low-budget campaign consisting of driving around the state and talking to people, they may elicit a wistful respect and longing for such a campaign to be successful, but in the end the votes are just not there.

As much as these candidacies might appeal to the fans of David versus Goliath among us, there is one aspect that is troubling to voters: the spoiler effect. Ranked-choice voting does not apply to gubernatorial general elections. With most recent elections hard-fought and won by narrow margins, only a small number of votes going to an independent can mean the difference in which party candidate wins.

Hunkler likes the idea of a constitutional amendment to rectify this. In the current race, he called his spoiler potential negligible, maintaining he is likely to draw as many votes from Republicans as from Democrats. But voters this year seem more focused on party success than on individual candidates, another challenge for an independent.

The limitation on ranked-choice voting does not apply to congressional races. It nudged the win to Jared Golden in the 2020 Second Congressional District contest and could do so again in this year’s rematch, which again pits Golden against former Congressman Bruce Poliquin with Tiffany Bond running as the independent both times.

And the window project? Even on this low-key afternoon, Sam Hunkler distinguished himself from the average politician. He showed up on time, said “hey” to everybody and set about working for four hours. No systematic chatting up everyone in the room. No cameraman to photograph him putting window inserts together. He was your basic guy next door, lending a hand when somebody needed it. You may not be governor, but you’re a good man, Sam Hunkler.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.