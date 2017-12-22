Bringing light

The final weeks of the year can be challenging, whether spent fighting to weatherize an old house against drafts, getting the snowblower to start or biting off more than we can chew with holiday decorating, gifts and gatherings.

And it’s easy to get cynical about politics, commercialism or spending too much time in front of screens.

But as Fred Benson noted in his column last week, a light shines in the darkness, and it’s up to each of us to choose to bring light and keep it shining day after day, especially when we’d rather not bother.

Last weekend, some children offered their own crafts for sale for holiday gifts while others looked for gifts for family members at a bazaar set up for them by volunteers. The food pantries are bustling, and neighbors are lending a hand stacking wood. Special education students spend their earnings from work-study jobs purchasing presents for families in need. Carolers gather, and church bells ring with hope for peace on Earth.

Regardless of religious belief or practice (or none), the season inspires us to share the gifts of time, attention, understanding, patience and love.

From all of us at the Mount Desert Islander to all of you, Merry Christmas!