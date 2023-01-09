Readers may have heard that the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board is considering whether to recommend a change in the way the system is structured. The district hired former Superintendent Rob Liebow as a consultant to assist the board’s reorganization committee with this task.
Readers may be wondering what is wrong with the way the school system is currently structured. Why does it need to be changed? Sixteen years ago, to retain local control following state mandated consolidation, the district transitioned to what the state classifies as an Alternative Organizational Structure, or AOS. In the system, each school has its own local board and annual budget as well as larger AOS board. That creates separate and unequal budgets that lead to disparities in educational programming and opportunities. It is also redundant and costly to taxpayers.
Many school districts in Maine are organized as Regional School Units, or RSUs. Each RSU has a single school board and a single annual budget. That model or something similar would enable us to provide a better and more equitable education for every student. AOS 91 educators and administrators work tirelessly to ensure that kids have access to the specialists and opportunities they need. But an RSU structure would make excellence much more attainable and accessible to students no matter where in the district they live. This includes things like specific special education programming, algebra for seventh graders who are ready for that, robotics, sports and music opportunities, to name just a few. Currently, students at some schools, but not others, have these opportunities. The board wants to ensure that all students have these and other opportunities.
The creators of the AOS understood that it was likely not a permanent solution. Some aspects of it have worked really well, but over the years the district has moved closer to operating like an RSU in many ways. For example, all schools now have common policies and common curricula. Those are really important for making sure the district provides an excellent and equitable education to every student.
In recent years, the district has had to contend with shifting demographics and increased special education needs. Given this, it makes sense to look at how the district can provide the best education for everyone. That is what is driving this, a commitment to figure out how to make the most of resources the district has so that everyone is getting what they need and that the district is able to provide all the classes and special education services and extracurricular activities that add up to excellence for all students.
The board is very committed to an open, transparent process. We really want to hear from people, and we want to work with all the stakeholders such as parents, teachers and staff, and community members, to make sure we understand what their needs and wants and concerns are. Our goal is for every student to have the same excellent quality of education and the same opportunities, no matter what school they go to. That is paramount.
Jessica Stewart is chair of the AOS 91 board and chair of the board’s reorganizationcommittee.