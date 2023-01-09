Opinion

Readers may have heard that the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board is considering whether to recommend a change in the way the system is structured. The district hired former Superintendent Rob Liebow as a consultant to assist the board’s reorganization committee with this task.

Readers may be wondering what is wrong with the way the school system is currently structured. Why does it need to be changed? Sixteen years ago, to retain local control following state mandated consolidation, the district transitioned to what the state classifies as an Alternative Organizational Structure, or AOS. In the system, each school has its own local board and annual budget as well as larger AOS board. That creates separate and unequal budgets that lead to disparities in educational programming and opportunities. It is also redundant and costly to taxpayers.

