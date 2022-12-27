The bond to renovate Mount Desert Island High School will come before voters one day soon and it’s more than the tax rate increase that’s of concern. Indeed, the major concern is where are the students going to come from?
That said, a proactive public school system is the lifeblood of any community worth its salt. And yes, every dollar matters, but the proposed increase from $23 to $26 million is a relatively minor concern when there’s an elephant wandering the corridors looking for classmates.
Affordable housing for young families is the bedrock of every community blessed with the vibrant energy the young offer in abundance. Community pride centers around its kids and an up-to-date public school system is a crucial component.
Regrettably, absentee investors have turned year-round homes into seasonal economic engines. Young families can’t afford to live here and as a consequence school enrollment is down 20 percent. To forge ahead while ignoring this decline, and what it portends for the future, is a classic example of tunnel vision by well-meaning officials concentrating solely on building details.
It may be too late for a comprehensive study projecting the future student population, but at the very least, those elected to lead the charge should take a step back to examine a welter of viable options before we build it and they don’t come.