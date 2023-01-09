I've noticed there is little actual data in housing and rental discussions. Many seem based on second-hand information. More questions need to be asked to uncover the details. The issues are caused by a combination of factors. It is important to identify those to find real solutions. There's a lot of discussion about lack of supply but no data regarding how much housing demand has increased or why.
Frequently mentioned are absentee investors making a killing converting year-round homes to rentals, but it is not possible to make a killing where the rental season is less than six months long. There’s a lack of data on how many year-round homes have become something else, what has happened to them or why. Without data, it will be impossible to create effective solutions or understand which trends are temporary and what long-term effects need to be addressed. Conversions to summer employee housing, while needed, conflict with the needs of year-round residents. Will the pandemic bump in purchases of homes as summer residences continue, and what effects might linger?
The only rental data I’ve seen is the increase in listings, which doesn’t indicate how many "new" listings were already listed somewhere else and have been rentals for 20 years, or how many are actually being rented and for how long, or which are non-winterized seasonal cottages never part of year-round housing. People have tax bills seven or eight times what they were in the ‘90s, but incomes have not increased nearly that much. This pressures both year-round and summer residents to rent to keep their homes.
Large categories for regulation mask the complexity of the underlying causes and “us vs. them” language seems counterproductive to the goal of fostering community. For generations, MDI has included year-round and summer residents, short- and long-term renters, and visitors. To correctly identify the causes and develop thoughtful solutions, it’s key to ask what is now different.