Opinion

On July 23,1981, the town of Bar Harbor welcomed with open arms the arrival of the majestic ship, the QE2, on its first trip to Maine. Thousands of townsfolk and people from the region filled the town for the day to celebrate the arrival and anchorage of the luxury liner where it moored in the harbor for the day.

It was such a significant day for Mainers that Governor Brennan attended, surrounded by local luminaries, as local bagpipers played music on the ship’s deck regaling the passengers with the sounds of the music carrying its way across the water onto the town dock. Local children frolicked on the town pier as their lobsterman father’s boats hugged the dock for a better position to see the glorious ship. Throughout the day, scores of recreational boaters, schooners, kayakers and lobster boats cruised nearby while helicopters and small planes flew overhead to get a look.

Tags

Recommended for you