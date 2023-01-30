On July 23,1981, the town of Bar Harbor welcomed with open arms the arrival of the majestic ship, the QE2, on its first trip to Maine. Thousands of townsfolk and people from the region filled the town for the day to celebrate the arrival and anchorage of the luxury liner where it moored in the harbor for the day.
It was such a significant day for Mainers that Governor Brennan attended, surrounded by local luminaries, as local bagpipers played music on the ship’s deck regaling the passengers with the sounds of the music carrying its way across the water onto the town dock. Local children frolicked on the town pier as their lobsterman father’s boats hugged the dock for a better position to see the glorious ship. Throughout the day, scores of recreational boaters, schooners, kayakers and lobster boats cruised nearby while helicopters and small planes flew overhead to get a look.
I was there, along with my friends, where we partied and celebrated in the shadow of the magnificent ship throughout the day, savoring it all while feeling so proud of our seaside town. Heck, the tiny town of Camden was not even considered for the Maine anchorage, which made us all feel superior to the competing summer enclave. We also felt that Bar Harbor was truly coming into its own. After all, the destruction of the devastating fire of 1947 was still the ghost that remained fresh in many of the locals’ minds, so experiencing the QE2 in the harbor lifted everyone’s spirits. Little did we know at the time that the QE2 event 40-plus years ago was a harbinger for what is now known in 2023 as the “cruise ship issue.”
I have lived in the area for over 50 years but started my early days in Bar Harbor in 1972. It was an era where many of us in our early 20s flocked to Mount Desert Island to begin our adult lives where the backdrop of Acadia offered us years of endless outdoor exploration. We were welcomed with open arms to a community where most businesses still had a person many generations older than us who was still at the helm running their enterprises. Many of us worked for them doing everything from serving, to retail sales, working on lobster or fishing boats, making pizzas, wreath making, fixing bicycles to making beds to carpentry and numerous other jobs. Many of us who had come to town rented rooms, apartments or small houses from lovely older widows who were making extra income with us as their tenants.
The population was about 3,000 residents. Bar Harbor, despite its seasonality as a summer destination, was in fact an active year-round town where businesses and property owners thrived. Money moved through the town during the off-season as well where locals could get goods and services. One could walk into the Bangor Hydro office downtown to pay your bill. The Rexall Drug had a lunch counter where the perfect egg salad sandwich was made and served by the cheerful lady behind the counter. If you needed new undies or jeans in January, you simply headed over to the clothing store located on Cottage Street. Friday Fish Fry at Mitchell’s on West Street was the highlight of the week where you bumped into all the townsfolk. You could even purchase a cashmere sweater, if you had the means, in at least four of the clothing shops that operated year-round. Washing machines were not only purchased in town, but the store operator would install it for customers. If you needed a loan from the local bank, or were trying to establish credit, you sat down with the president or vice president of the bank who handled the paperwork, placing his perfectly written signature on the documents.
It may sound like a fantasy in today’s world, but it was the Bar Harbor where myself and many of my peers landed and were welcomed, mentored and supported by the locals. Many of us remained and raised families, opened businesses and built or fixed up houses that became our homes.
Like the visiting QE2 in 1981, little did any of us who moved to the beautiful coastal town of Bar Harbor in the 1970s ever conceive at the time that in 2023 the town of Bar Harbor would be grappling with its own identity as it struggles with what defines it as a year-round community. And if it is going to continue welcoming cruise ships.
As the leader in the region for hospitality, employment, innovative ideas and tourism, Bar Harbor has an opportunity right now to step back, take a deep breath and take lessons from the past. What defines year-round? A community where locals can afford to live, own or work in local businesses, make sensible consumer purchases year-round from basic goods to entertainment to eating out.
Many surrounding communities like Bar Harbor are currently in the process of developing updated comprehensive plans. It behooves each town to carefully assess all its assets, from the spirit of the community to real estate values to changing demographics, so the template for a healthier and defined vision for the future does not take communities on a collision course where acrimony and divisiveness reign.
As Walt Kelly’s cartoon figure “Pogo” from the 1950s said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” It’s time for Bar Harbor to knuckle down and fully understand what it has to lose as the town becomes divided with each passing day. Time to unite and be a leader for a more sensible, balanced and responsible community that rests on the foundation of being a thriving year-round town where the pressures of today’s mounting issues become a thing of the past, while being able to prosper in today’s changing world.
Ellsworth resident Leslie Harlow is the proprietor of Ironbound Restaurant and Inn in Hancock and is the co-owner of Trio Gifts in Ellsworth. She is a life-long entrepreneur who has experienced the great, the good, the bad and the ugly.