In reflection on last week’s passage of Ballot Question 3, the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkation in Bar Harbor, I first and foremost wish to recognize and thank numerous friends and fellow voters for their efforts, participation and support. You know who you are, and I salute you. It is no small thing for a citizenry to take back governance that has strayed from democratic norms and clearly expressed community values. As one correspondent wrote, “I saw the results Tuesday night & was totally thrilled – & surprised. I didn’t think we had it in us but I’m glad we do.” Congratulations and well done!
Bar Harbor’s citizens now having spoken loud and clear – we expect the town to properly and professionally administer the full provisions of the initiative that now supersedes their cruise management plan. It is understood that initiative opponents had other preferences but officials, elected, hired and appointed, must now follow their employers’ directions. If unwilling, they should properly and on their own initiative seek other positions. Unjustified threats of increased town hiring and costs ought to be forsworn as unnecessary and leading to further discord and resistance.
Much has been made of the threat of legal action stemming from the initiative’s enactment. From the outset, though, competent legal counsel prepared the initiative’s language to be defensible in court. Should local opponents of the initiative (chiefly Ocean Properties, even while hiding behind and claiming to speak for smaller parties) institute such action, they will be fighting a losing battle against the clear authority of a town to regulate its own economy, safety and character (witness current short- and long-term rental regulations, building codes, etc.) Will a mere rounding error in Ocean Properties’ proudly touted empire of over 110 hotels and resorts nationwide justify the discovery and disclosures that a lawsuit will inevitably bring? And if the cruise industry decides to pursue action directly, a growing global resistance to their economic and environmental depredations has the potential to cost them orders of magnitude more than they can hope to gain by fighting back against their democratically demonstrated unwelcome in Bar Harbor. Such a fight resulting in even a 1 percent loss of revenue and asset value would represent hundreds of millions of dollars. In either event, local donors stand ready to support amicus assistance for what we expect to be vigorous official town defense of this now enacted legislation, and an international Go Fund Me campaign is ready to launch if needed.
Even though the initiative was passed by voters seeking a better Bar Harbor generally, some short-term economic dislocation for a few is likely. It is hoped that supporters and opponents of the now passed initiative will work together to create a win-win result for all. The prospect of fewer mass crushes of large cruise ship visitors, in favor of a less intense but steadier flow of economically more beneficial smaller ship passengers, plus a return of many land-based visitors and customers who have often avoided downtown Bar Harbor because of cruise ship crowds, offer the real possibility for businesses such as food retailers, shops, guides, etc., to sell as many meals, gifts, tours, etc., as before, and to provide as much local employment, but in a more pleasant and sustainable way for all.
Finally, some suggestions are respectfully made to the Town Council for most effectively proceeding from and implementing their citizens’ passage of the cruise ship initiative. We stand ready to engage in collaborative discussion as recent developments make it clear to all what defensiveness about official prerogatives can lead to. Specifically, the council should consider the following:
Reexamine and strengthen the conflict of interest policies that even Town Council members and committee members violate while making pronouncements about the importance of ethics, with the goal of everyone in our public sector being fully educated and compliant.
Make an ethics complaint into an open public proceeding rather than the nontransparent and overly protective process currently prescribed. Alleged crimes in our system are typically presented and tried in public, for transparency and the protection of all. The just-passed initiative, with its known attendant improprieties, may be interpreted as a form of citizens’ ethics complaint and judgment.
Establish an Office of Public Referee (or something similar), comparable to a parliamentarian, ombudsman or inspector general, with authority to receive questions or complaints and proactively adjudge the legality of officials’ words or actions. In rebuttal of expected knee-jerk objections about further and unsupportable costs, such a function could be provided part time and as needed by an experienced or retired attorney or judge, and readily recoup its costs by avoiding time consuming and costly court adjudications afterwards, in addition to improving governance generally by addition of a neutral third party to official deliberations and operations.
Abolish the Cruise Ship Committee entirely, with its roster of industry allocated seats, as an outdated and institutionalized conflict of interest. Otherwise, comparably dedicated committees for a plethora of other interest groups should be similarly constituted.
Resume tendering operations at town-owned property, voiding the previous but improper Ocean Properties monopoly for increased fairness and support of town finances.
Develop the required cruise disembarkation permits and a new cruise ship reservation system prioritizing small ship visitation rather than the current first-come-first-served system that reportedly favors larger ships and lines.
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.