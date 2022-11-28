I have noted with interest the inauguration of Manager Minutes meetings with Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland. I would like to believe this heralds a step towards more transparent town governance. But it would be a leap of faith. Let's look at the evidence.
There has been significantly supported critique of Sutherland's involvement in the cruise ship initiative, documented reporting on Sutherland's abuse of office in Saco and bad showing in Bar Harbor, and substantiated complaints about Sutherland's response to legitimate public protest. These raise questions of job performance, ethics and accountability that the Town Council declines to address.
The town manager is personable. These meetings may be designed to show him at his best, talking the talk. But what about walking the walk? What about providing verifiable facts?
Bar Harbor would be better served were our elected Town Council to hold their appointed town manager and themselves publicly accountable without forcing us to file Freedom of Access Act requests or seek legal remedies. Otherwise, it looks as though they are hedging their bets that we can't tell the difference between government reform and a charm offensive.
Our vote on the cruise ship initiative suggests otherwise.