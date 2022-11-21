I read with great interest the op-ed by Charles Sidman in last week’s Islander. He called out threats from the Town Council, town manager and certain businesses that passage of the cruise ship referendum will require increased town hiring and costs. Indeed, why would counting passengers require a new hire when the town simply needs to contract only with smaller cruise ships instead of the behemoths that have despoiled our waters and our town?
Sidman expanded his remarks to address broader issues in Bar Harbor Town government: conflict of interest policies and transparency. Noting specifically that "our town manager talks the talk but does not walk the walk of openness and collaboration" and giving examples of Town Manager Kevin Sutherland's false assertions, unsupported claims and erroneous citing of Maine law. I can testify to the veracity of Sidman's observations.
As a participant in ongoing protests about power broker Leonard Leo's bad impact on American government, I've followed the town manager's and Town Council's treatment of fellow activist Annlinn Kruger. If legal protest by one woman can be threatened and stifled by the town manager and her request for accountability ignored by the Town Council, then what happens when the stakes are much higher? With the cruise ship initiative vote, Charles Sidman has shown what it takes for "citizenry to take back governance that has strayed from democratic norms and clearly expressed community values."
I agree with Sidman's proposals for improved governance. Bar Harbor needs "to strengthen conflict of interest policy, make ethics complaints into an open proceeding, and establish a public ombudsman to proactively adjudge the legality of officials' words or actions while avoiding costly after the fact court adjudications." Town Council members have their work cut out for them.
Working with residents, rather than privileging powerful private interests, is clearly the best way to get it done.