Opinion

To the Editor:

I was pleased to learn that Earl Brechlin was recently inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame, an honor more than well deserved. In an industry where long-term commitment has come to be measured in months or years, Earl managed to hang in there for decades. And make no mistake – serving as the editor of a small-town newspaper where many articles or editorials manage to step on a neighbor’s or advertisers’ toes is no easy task.