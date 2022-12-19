Now fully six weeks after the November election, when Bar Harbor voters made their decision and passed the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkation, town authorities still have not heard our voice and gotten the message. They are slow-walking the changes clearly spelled out in the initiative, veering off into unnecessary and pointless distractions and obfuscations, and hoping for intervention via a baseless lawsuit threatened by the Penobscot Bay & River Pilots Association. All this delay in implementing the unambiguous provisions of the initiative blatantly ignore the crystal-clear voice of the voters and risk creating additional and unnecessary financial costs to the town. Even more drastic citizen action and civic reorganization may be necessary to set our ship aright.
To start with, our town manager (via personal conversation and public statements) has not yet officially notified the additional now apparently over 40 cruise ships that were prematurely accepted to visit in 2023 (and after) under the authority of the now-superseded Cruise Management Plan that they cannot now come under those tentative arrangements. Despite the manager’s preferences, until the new system mandated by the initiative is implemented and available, NO further visits beyond those booked before March 17, 2022, are allowable under any circumstances short of further citizen vote. The ever-decreasing interval for notification of these unwisely booked ships before the start of next season may result in more extreme reaction by the industry, and in this case, any additional resulting costs will be laid squarely at the feet of the town manager and council.
Second, our town authorities are misconstruing and confusing the unambiguous intentions and language of the initiative. This writer, more familiar with the initiative than anyone else in town, has volunteered to assist officials in properly understanding and implementing the changes that the citizens voted for. So far, this assistance has not been accepted, resulting in needless misunderstanding, time wasted and perhaps costly delays in moving forward with the revised cruise ship system required. Further explanations and specific suggestions to the council and officials are being provided separately.
Finally, the potential lawsuit from the Pilots Association must be addressed. While no one intended harm to the livelihood of any specific group of businesses or professionals, the simple economic well-being of a much smaller group cannot be used as an excuse to derail or obstruct the welfare of the greater public (especially as expressed here in fully democratic fashion). Could legal intervention legitimately prevent the now-flourishing adoption of electric vehicles to counter climate disruption in order to preserve economic benefits to the fossil fuel industry ranging from oil drillers to gas station owners? Here in Maine, with the lobster industry seemingly getting the short stick in relation to right whales, few dispute the authority of federal agencies to issue their rulings. And locally in Bar Harbor, if a court prioritizes the economic interests of the small pilot community (which has other avenues for activity, and in any case must necessarily rise and fall according to the economic importance of their profession) over the self determination of the overall community, then the short-term rental rules recently enacted to preserve community character despite the economic interests of many long-term property owners, retirees, etc., would similarly have to be reversed. I question whether the Pilots truly understand what their threatened lawsuit actually entails and represents, and whether it is being used mainly as a stalking horse for other commercial interests that prefer to remain in the background.
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.