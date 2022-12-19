Opinion

Now fully six weeks after the November election, when Bar Harbor voters made their decision and passed the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkation, town authorities still have not heard our voice and gotten the message. They are slow-walking the changes clearly spelled out in the initiative, veering off into unnecessary and pointless distractions and obfuscations, and hoping for intervention via a baseless lawsuit threatened by the Penobscot Bay & River Pilots Association. All this delay in implementing the unambiguous provisions of the initiative blatantly ignore the crystal-clear voice of the voters and risk creating additional and unnecessary financial costs to the town. Even more drastic citizen action and civic reorganization may be necessary to set our ship aright.

To start with, our town manager (via personal conversation and public statements) has not yet officially notified the additional now apparently over 40 cruise ships that were prematurely accepted to visit in 2023 (and after) under the authority of the now-superseded Cruise Management Plan that they cannot now come under those tentative arrangements. Despite the manager’s preferences, until the new system mandated by the initiative is implemented and available, NO further visits beyond those booked before March 17, 2022, are allowable under any circumstances short of further citizen vote. The ever-decreasing interval for notification of these unwisely booked ships before the start of next season may result in more extreme reaction by the industry, and in this case, any additional resulting costs will be laid squarely at the feet of the town manager and council.