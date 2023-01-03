To the Editor:
As the owner of a small but successful boat tour business that was forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, I have a certain amount of sympathy for the Penobscot Bay Pilots.
As noted by David Gelinas as quoted in the Dec. 21 issue of the Islander, the company greatly increased its revenues as a result of the huge uptick in cruise ship visits over the past several decades. Bar Harbor cruise ship visit expansion from the single visit of the QE 2 in 1980 to over 100 ships a year in recent times was certainly good news for harbor pilots. At the same time, I'm not sure it would be fair or reasonable for a town of 4,000-plus residents to be asked to allow the destruction of their way of life to ensure the continued profitability of a single small company. Or, for that matter, for the continued profitability of several dozen large corporations.
Additionally, while regulations requiring harbor pilots in ports like Boston, New York, etc., make good sense, I am not convinced that harbor pilots are actually essential to the safety of Frenchman Bay. Having spent 40 years boating in Frenchman Bay, several of them as a licensed captain ferrying ship's agents, customs officials and harbor pilots back and forth to cruise ships, I am familiar with the procedures required. Simply put, given the incredibly sophisticated navigational equipment carried by all cruise ships these days, even a totally incompetent cruise ship captain should be easily able to follow the simple, straightforward route to Bar Harbor's several approved anchorages.
Finally, were cruise ship visits to be greatly reduced in number, Penobscot Bay Pilots would undoubtedly be forced to tighten their belts a bit, but I feel very confident that they would survive.
Winston Shaw
Trenton
