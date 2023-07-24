State of Maine

“Why leave me standing here? Let me know the way.” The plaintive lyrics of Paul McCartney’s “Long and Winding Road” reflect the sorry state of the 131st Maine Legislature, which met yet again on Tuesday, July 25. Whether they were able to finally adjourn was not known at the time of this writing.

This was a full month later than the original first regular session of the 131st was scheduled to adjourn. That was then. That session adjourned way ahead of schedule as Democrats maneuvered to implement a majority budget. The Legislature returned just a few days later in special session to complete the work abandoned by the first regular session, and somehow limped on until the aforementioned July 25.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you