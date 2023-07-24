“Why leave me standing here? Let me know the way.” The plaintive lyrics of Paul McCartney’s “Long and Winding Road” reflect the sorry state of the 131st Maine Legislature, which met yet again on Tuesday, July 25. Whether they were able to finally adjourn was not known at the time of this writing.
This was a full month later than the original first regular session of the 131st was scheduled to adjourn. That was then. That session adjourned way ahead of schedule as Democrats maneuvered to implement a majority budget. The Legislature returned just a few days later in special session to complete the work abandoned by the first regular session, and somehow limped on until the aforementioned July 25.
Is the messy management of the 131st a reflection on leadership, the members or both? Something weird is going on. The close of a session is always a nail-biter, but leadership usually manages to threaten or cajole legislators into adjournment close to the mark. Not this time.
Legislators did not help. Post-session plans were made prematurely, so vote counts were uncertain as the days dragged on. Legislators were pressured to return to Augusta when votes were in doubt, but many were beyond the reach of their leadership and absences crept up, putting major bills at risk.
Another sign of trouble in the Capitol was the bills that were passed in the 130th Legislature that were greeted with incredulity this year. Most notable was the attempt at property tax “stabilization” that allowed an eligible Mainer to have their property taxes frozen in perpetuity, with no income restrictions or means testing.
Municipalities were to be compensated for lost revenue due to property tax stabilization, but the cost to the state was expected to rise rapidly. How is it that legislators did not spot the obvious flaws in the program before they passed it? Property tax stabilization was greeted with enthusiasm by homeowners who would benefit. They signed up in droves. Few legislators wanted to be recorded as opposed to property tax relief. Did no one see trouble coming?
The bill had just three sponsors, the lead being Republican Minority Leader Trey Stewart. The two co-sponsors, one in the Senate and one in the House, were both Republicans. It may have been a minority proposal, but the appeal of the bill was irresistible. The House passed it “under the hammer,” without opposition, and it cleared the Senate 31-3.
Governor Janet Mills had misgivings. She allowed the bill to become law without her signature, though she provided funding for it in the biennial budget. The Maine Municipal Association also had concerns, opposing the bill from the start. As the program was rolled out alternatives were proposed, including several for a means-tested increase in the homestead exemption. A version of that now looks headed for passage.
This brings us to the subject of veto letters. It is the governor’s prerogative to sign or veto a bill within 10 days of its enactment by the Legislature. For each veto, a governor must write a veto message explaining her or his objections. Governor Mills has vetoed 41 bills during her tenure. A veto may be overridden by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.
Veto messages range from the instructive to the vengeful. Note the vetoes by Governor Paul LePage of every bill sponsored by a Democrat one year. Governor Mills’ legal background, including her time as Maine’s attorney general, are evident in her veto letters. Her 41 veto letters lay out in clear terms her objections to the bills, citing constitutional law, institutional and societal problems.
In a veto particularly galling to Maine’s Wabanaki Nations, Governor Mills took issue with LD 2004 for multiple reasons, including the possibility of “confusion and litigation” and the irreversibility of unintended consequences. Her objections were not well received by the tribes, but they do explain her thinking.
The Governor also blasted the legislative process for this bill, including its last-minute admission at the close of the Legislature, less than 24 hours’ notice for the public hearing and the presentation of a “complex, substantially rewritten draft of the bill that had not been previously make public” at a committee work session. “The final language of this bill was not printed and available to the public – or even the Legislature itself – until June 20, the same day if was voted on in both the House and Senate.”
Most of the time the Legislature gets it right. After all, there are plenty of checks and balances in the deliberative process of passing a law. But when something goes sideways, a governor’s veto power is another layer of control. It offers the opportunity for legislative rethinking, and most vetoes are upheld.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.