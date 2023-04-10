The old trope “Marry in haste, repent at leisure” may be applied to lawmaking as well. The property tax stabilization program is an excellent example. Passed in 2022, it allows eligible “senior-citizen residents” to freeze property taxes on their homestead property.
With continuing approval of an annual application for the property tax stabilization program, your property taxes will stay at the rate billed in the tax year in which you first applied. Not only that, your property taxes will remain frozen at the initial, approved level even if you move to another municipality, and even if you purchase a homestead of greater value.
Maine Revenue Services has a concise “Guide for Applicants” explaining the four criteria for property tax stabilization eligibility. An applicant must be at least 65 years old and be a permanent resident of Mane. They must have owned a Maine homestead for at least 10 years and be eligible for a homestead exemption on the property they are placing in the program. That’s it. The website makes it clear: “There are no income or asset limitations to qualify.” What were they thinking?
A “permanent residence” is “a place where an individual has a true, fixed and permanent home and principal establishment to which the individual, whenever absent, has the intention of returning.” And what makes your home a “homestead”? A homestead is “residential property that you occupy as your permanent residence.”
If you are a Mainer who has occupied a homestead for at least 12 months, you may apply to your municipality for a “homestead exemption.” If eligible, the taxable value of your home is reduced by $25,000, lowering your tax bill accordingly. The lower the value of your home, the more significant is the $25,000 deduction. What’s more, once your application is approved you do not have to reapply so long as your ownership and residency status remains the same.
Now, live at your “homestead” for at least 10 years, years which do not have to be consecutive, and you qualify for property tax stabilization. Should the homestead in question be owned by joint tenants, “only one owner needs to qualify for the program to participate.”
Programs that reduce the property tax obligation for Mainers are welcome, but a state legislator’s good intentions may become a municipal official’s revenue headache. In 1992, in order to curb the enthusiasm of legislators for passing costs from state to municipal levels, an amendment to the Maine Constitution was passed that required the state to fund 90 percent of the cost of mandates imposed on municipalities “by statute, by executive order or by rule.”
In the case of the homestead exemption, the state has been on an increasing reimbursement schedule to municipalities since the program began. Reimbursement now stands at 73 percent and as of this month will increase by 3 percent per year until reimbursement reaches 100 percent.
The property tax stabilization program is another story. A Maine Revenue Services website says: “the State will reimburse the municipalities for the difference between the amount billed the participating individual and the tax that would otherwise be due,” but no money was provided for this purpose. A tidal wave of municipal angst broke on the shores of Augusta and Governor Janet Mills covered the reimbursement expense in the just-passed budget, but that only lasts for the upcoming biennium and the cost will increase year by year.
True, there is that mandate requirement in the constitution that requires the state to pay 90 percent of the cost of a mandate, but how popular would local officials be if citizens see their chance at property tax reduction fade away before their very eyes because municipal officials opt not to participate in the program?
Applicants in the thousands (one estimate is over 100,000 statewide) signed up with their towns for the tax benefit, despite anxiety over having to remember to apply every year. Several proposals in Augusta right now would make this a one-time sign-up as long as your basic eligibility remains unchanged. That would solve one logistical problem, but municipal officials have bigger issues on their minds.
The biggest is the uncertainty about future funding. Even with the money included in the majority budget just passed, a supplemental budget is on the table, awaiting votes before this spring’s adjournment, that could alter that. What the Legislature giveth, the Legislature may taketh away. Even if the money survives this year, what about next year when even more will have to be appropriated?
There are proposals to repeal property tax stabilization outright, some of them proposing to replace it with substantial increases in the homestead exemption. No matter the tax relief program, there is general agreement that they should be means-tested, providing relief for Mainers who need it the most. Stay tuned.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
